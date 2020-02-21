 Skip to main content

Two teens face charges in second violent bank robbery in the GTA

PICKERING, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Two of the three teen boys accused in a violent bank robbery in Markham, Ont., have now been charged in a similar incident east of Toronto.

Durham police say the 15– and 16-year-old boys allegedly pistol whipped two employees and injured a third during the incident in Pickering, Ont., on Feb. 14.

They say three people were treated in hospital for injuries to their faces.

The teens face charges that include robbery with a firearm and three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the same boys, along with a 13-year-old, were also charged by York Regional Police after a robbery at an RBC branch north of Toronto.

Officers have said in that case, two bank employees were stabbed and two others were kicked in the face before officers arrived.

