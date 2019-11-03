 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto firefighter still critical, colleague released from hospital after Saturday incident

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A burned-out building is seen in downtown Toronto on Nov. 2, 2019. Two firefighters were hurt, one critically, when they fell from the roof while battling an early morning fire in the boarded-up heritage building.

Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

A Toronto fire captain badly hurt while fighting a blaze early Saturday remains in the intensive care unit.

District Chief Stephen Powell says it will be a few days before they know whether his condition will stabilize.

Toronto Fire Services also says a colleague who broke a leg in the incident has been released.

The pair were trying to douse a fire at an abandoned downtown building when they fell three storeys from the roof.

Chief Matthew Pegg described the captain as a well-respected veteran with more than 30 years experience at the department.

Chief Pegg said the men were working in difficult conditions, with low visibility and thick smoke.

