 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Two Toronto police officers charged with attempting to obstruct justice, breach of trust

Two Toronto police officers charged with attempting to obstruct justice, breach of trust

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges of attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

Toronto police say the charges are related to alleged incidents in January.

It’s alleged that on Jan. 27 and 28, the two officers destroyed or converted evidence to their own use.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say two constables, aged 35 and 36, were arrested and charged on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.