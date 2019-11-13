Two youths charged in connection with shooting that injured 14-year-old girl in Toronto

Two young people have been charged after a 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Toronto home last week.

Toronto police say the incident happened early Friday morning.

The girl was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening.

Police say they have since arrested two youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They are each facing eight charges, including careless use of a firearm, possessing a restricted firearm without a licence and failure to comply with recognizance.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

