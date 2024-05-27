U of T seeks court injunction order as pro-Palestinian protesters defy eviction deadline

Open this photo in gallery: Pro-Palestine demonstrators rally at the University of Toronto, on May 27.Sammy Kogan/The Globe and Mail

The University of Toronto says it’s taking legal action in an effort to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from its downtown campus.

A statement posted Monday morning from university president Meric Gertler says the school is seeking an injunction and asking the court for an expedited case conference.

“In addition to pursuing this legal avenue to return King’s College Circle to the university community, we continue to engage in discussions with students representing those in the encampment,” the statement says.

“We held a long and productive meeting yesterday and are meeting again today. We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement and bring the unauthorized encampment to an end.”

University officials issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering demonstrators to remove the encampment by 8 a.m., and on Sunday officials indicated they would seek an injunction in court if protesters didn’t comply.

The protesters, who set up tents on campus weeks ago, remained at the site Monday morning and were joined by faculty and labour groups for a rally.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the encampment said the group has its own team of lawyers prepared to respond to an application for an injunction.

“The fact that (university administrators) want the police to come in and clear us out after they told us that they want to end things peacefully, it just doesn’t make sense,” Sara Rasikh said.

“It does not change the fact that we will continue to remain steadfast in our demands.”

Demonstrators and university administrators met Sunday afternoon, during which protesters presented what they described as a counter-offer calling on the school to disclose public investments in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

They’re also asking the school to establish and let them be part of a joint working group examining private investments, as well as cut ties with two specific Israeli academic institutions.