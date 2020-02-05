 Skip to main content

Toronto

Undercover officer testifies that man accused of killing Tess Richey confided in him while in custody

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Tess Richey is seen in this undated photo provided by her sister, Rachel.

Rachel Richey/Handout

An undercover Toronto police officer has testified that a man accused of killing a young woman confided in him about the case.

The officer, whose name is not being disclosed in court, says Kalen Schlatter described meeting Tess Richey and taking her to a secluded alley to “hook up” the night she died.

The officer says the conversation took place in the holding cells of a police station after Schlatter’s arrest in February 2018.

Prosecutors allege Schlatter sexually assaulted Richey in November 2017, then strangled her after she refused his advances.

Richey’s body was found in a stairwell days after she went missing, discovered by her mother and a family friend.

The Crown said in its opening statement last week that Schlatter’s DNA was found on Richey’s pants and bra.

