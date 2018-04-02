Up to 30 people possibly exposed to used needle at Toronto health fair

Toronto’s public health authority says up to 30 people may have been exposed to a used needle during blood sugar tests at a community event last month.

Toronto Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Herveen Sachdeva says the blood sugar tests were “not performed appropriately” at a March 25 health fair organized by Vision Infinite Foundation, a non-profit that supports the Bangladeshi-Canadian community.

Sachdeva says there is a very low chance of blood-borne viruses, such as hepatitis B and C and HIV, being transmitted by re-using a lancet — a double-edged needle typically used to prick the finger and take small amounts of blood.

Toronto Public Health says it has called and written letters to everyone who received a blood sugar test at the fair, recommending they get a blood test as a precaution.

Vision Infinite Director Shahid Khandker says a woman at the fair told staff that she had seen testers re-use a lancet.

Khandker says the testing station, which was run by a local pharmacy, was immediately shut down and paramedics were called to the scene.