Vaccination blitz for Toronto’s homeless shelters to go on for the next two months

A community health organization says about one-thousand people living in Toronto’s shelters and homeless encampments have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical director of Inner City Health Associates Doctor Andrew Bond says immunization teams will be blitzing homeless shelters for the next two months.

He says the vaccination effort kicked into high gear days after the province changed course on vaccinating the homeless in late February.

Ontario initially said the homeless would be part of Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout, but made the change after pushback from advocates.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks in 11 shelters at the moment.

And Toronto Public Health says to date there 79 people linked to the shelter system have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant.

