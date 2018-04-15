Veterinary students rallied to rescue their class cows − then they discovered they’d been sold to a veal farmer

Seneca College will discuss whether to continue sending cows used as teaching aids to stockyard auctions after a group of students spent a month raising money to save four animals that were ultimately sold to a veal farmer.

Emma Brown, the co-ordinator of the veterinary technician program at Seneca College, said it is possible the practice may change, but it is not just her decision, it is up to all of the faculty in the program. “It’s a collective decision that will have to be discussed going forward, and the decision will have to be made.”

The cattle are used in a first-year course to teach students how to handle and care for livestock. They arrive as calves, and by the end of the term, at about a year old, are too large for the school to handle any more and are sent to auction.

Story continues below advertisement

Students in this academic year’s class asked faculty members if they could buy the animals from the school at the end of the term to send them to a sanctuary instead. Provincial and national regulations prevent the school from making a direct sale to the students, and they were told they would have to buy them at auction.

Student Erika Landry said she formed a club with some other students to do so. “I started the club to see if we could offer the cows the opportunity to have a life beyond Seneca,” she said. “That’s all we wanted.”

The students raised more than $3,000 on a GoFundMe page. Then they found out they had missed the auction because of a scheduling change.

“Everyone was devastated,” Ms. Landry said.

Ms. Brown said students have never reacted this way about the cows being sold in the past, a yearly practice at Seneca College. “The overwhelming majority of the students are in agreement with the use of the cows for education and how we have always had the cows here in the program.”

The cows, who the students named Bambi, Pongo, Huey and Chester, were to be taken to auction on April 16.

The date they were taken from the school was moved to April 9, Ms. Landry said, but that that was not why the students missed the auction.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It was a last-minute change when the animals arrived at the stockyard: Staff there decided to auction them as veal in an earlier sale rather than as feeder cows because they were in the appropriate weight category. They were sold early on Monday afternoon, and neither the school or students knew until it was too late.

Ms. Brown said the students made an assumption about which weight class the cows were in and believed they would would be sold on a different day.

The students say that there wasn’t a way for them to measure the cows at school, and that a faculty member’s estimate was incorrect.



The students had already found a home for the cows: The Love of Brian Farm Sanctuary.

Jaime Sirna, the co-founder and executive director of The Love of Brian, said the sanctuary was getting set up for the cows when it received the news of the sale.

She said her own cow, Brian, which she rescued as a calf about a year ago “is like a puppy.” She said that is what happens when cows are hand-raised.

Story continues below advertisement

The money received through the GoFundMe campaign will be given to the sanctuary.