 Skip to main content

Toronto Vigil planned tonight to mark first anniversary of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Vigil planned tonight to mark first anniversary of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on July 21, 2019, on Danforth Ave., in Toronto.

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s Greektown community is expected to gather tonight to remember the victims of a mass shooting last summer.

The vigil – set to begin at sunset – marks the first anniversary of the tragedy, which left two people dead and 13 others injured.

It happened on a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue when a lone gunman went on a shooting rampage before killing himself.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Danforth shooter’s mental health history cited in police report

Eighteen-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed in the shooting.

Their names will be read aloud at a parkette where Fallon was with a group of friends celebrating a birthday when the shots rang out.

Church bells will ring and the community will hold a moment of silence.

Mayor John Tory issued a statement calling today “a sad milestone for the Danforth community and the entire City of Toronto.”

“A year later, the healing continues for the families who lost loved ones, for the injured, and for those who were traumatized by this terrible event,” the statement says.

A commemorative ceremony was held Sunday at a nearby park where the community gathered for a moment of silence.

Police have said the motive for the attack is not known, but the gunman, Faisal Hussain, had a long history of mental health issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter