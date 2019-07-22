Vigil planned tonight to mark first anniversary of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Open this photo in gallery People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on July 21, 2019, on Danforth Ave., in Toronto. Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s Greektown community is expected to gather tonight to remember the victims of a mass shooting last summer.

The vigil – set to begin at sunset – marks the first anniversary of the tragedy, which left two people dead and 13 others injured.

It happened on a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue when a lone gunman went on a shooting rampage before killing himself.

Eighteen-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed in the shooting.

Their names will be read aloud at a parkette where Fallon was with a group of friends celebrating a birthday when the shots rang out.

Church bells will ring and the community will hold a moment of silence.

Mayor John Tory issued a statement calling today “a sad milestone for the Danforth community and the entire City of Toronto.”

“A year later, the healing continues for the families who lost loved ones, for the injured, and for those who were traumatized by this terrible event,” the statement says.

A commemorative ceremony was held Sunday at a nearby park where the community gathered for a moment of silence.

Police have said the motive for the attack is not known, but the gunman, Faisal Hussain, had a long history of mental health issues.

