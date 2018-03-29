Waterfront Toronto, government officials rushing to sign Don River flood protection deal

Waterfront Toronto and officials from the city, provincial and federal governments are scurrying to finalize a deal on the promised $1.25-billion Don River flood-protection project before the writ drops for the next Ontario election, which could see Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford made premier.

On Thursday, Will Fleissig, chief executive of Waterfront Toronto, told the agency’s board that officials with all three governments have been working on a final “contribution agreement” to commit the cash ever since the flood-proofing project was officially announced last year. But the deal is not yet done.

However, Mr. Fleissig said the agreement is on track to be executed by mid-April – before the province is plunged into an election campaign.

“All parties are all acutely aware of the urgency and compressed timeline to finalize the [contribution agreement.] It is the intention of all parties to have a signed Contribution Agreement in early April in advance of the provincial writ being dropped for a June election,” his memo reads.

Asked outside the board meeting if a final deal was important to have in hand before any change in provincial government, Mr. Fleissig said: “I concur with your assessment.”

Back in 2011, as a Toronto city councillor, Mr. Ford called for the scrapping of Waterfront Toronto’s long-term plans for the mouth of the Don River, pitching instead a hastily drawn-up scheme that included a Ferris wheel and a massive mall. He and his brother, then-mayor Rob Ford, later backed down after an outcry.

A newly minted spokesman for Mr. Ford, Jeff Silverstein, said on Thursday he was not yet able to answer if the PC Leader would honour Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne’s pledge of $400-million to the flood-protection project.

On Thursday, Waterfront Toronto’s board approved $198-million in spending on “soft costs” for the project, such as design and engineering, pending the execution of the final contribution agreement.

After years of study, funding for the flood protection project was announced last summer by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ms. Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory. The work, which will take seven years to complete, will see the mouth of the Don rerouted, “renaturalized” and lined with wetlands to better absorb rainfall.

The megaproject is meant to allow for a swath of underused waterfront land sitting on a floodplain surrounding the Don to be redeveloped. It’s a key precondition both for Google-affiliate Sidewalk Labs’ plans to create a high tech “smart city” neighbourhood in the area, and for the former Unilever site to the north touted as a possible home for Amazon.

The chairwoman of Waterfront Toronto’s board, Helen Burstyn, said it was highly unlikely that whoever forms the next provincial government would back out of the plan that the agency, a creature of all three governments, has been working on for years.

“It would be almost impossible,” she said in an interview on Thursday. “Nothing’s impossible I suppose. … The electoral cycle is not the motivation for moving things faster or moving things along. It’s actually our own timetables.”