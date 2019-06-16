‘We The North Day’: Toronto gears up for first-ever Raptors championship parade on Monday

Open this photo in gallery Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after beating the Warriors on Thursday. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto will play host to its first NBA championship parade, beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

The parade will start at the Princes’ Gates, at 11 Princes’ Boulevard, at the eastern entrance to Exhibition Place. It will then head east on Lake Shore Boulevard to York Street, then north to University Avenue. Its ultimate destination is Nathan Phillips Square, at Queen Street and Bay Street, where it is expected to arrive at 12:30, for an hour-long celebration and rally.

Mayor John Tory has proclaimed Monday “We the North Day.” “I encourage everyone in our city to show our support, pride, love, and appreciation for this incredible team,” he said in a tweet.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said: “This means so much to our city and to many in Canada, and we are looking forward to showing everyone the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Monday. Bringing the NBA championship to Toronto is the realization of a goal for our team and for our players and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate together with our fans.”

There will also be a parade viewing party at Coronation Park, at 711 Lake Shore Blvd., W., to help relieve congestion along the route and at the square.

The Raptors won the championship last Thursday, defeating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series.