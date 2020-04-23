 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

‘We will not be broken’: Virtual commemorations held to mark second anniversary of Toronto van attack

The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after it mounted a sidewalk and crashed into a number of pedestrians, on April 23, 2018.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city will never forget those who died in the van attack two years ago.

Tory has kicked off a day of virtual commemoration for the 10 people killed and 16 injured on April 23, 2018.

An online vigil is planned for tonight as the city has asked mourners to follow physical distancing orders and avoid gathering or placing flowers and other items near the site of the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Alek Minassian drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk on Yonge Street in north Toronto, leaving a trail of deadly destruction in his path.

He told police he committed the attack for retribution against society after being shunned by women for years.

The judge overseeing the trial, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says it will turn on Minassian’s state of mind – not whether he carried out the attack.

“We will not be broken,” Tory said live on YouTube.

“Let us take inspiration, both from those we lost, and from the heroes who responded to the tragedy, as we rise to the challenges of today,” Tory said.

He said the 10 lit candles will be moved to his office window to face the square at city hall.

Flags will be lowered to half mast at Mel Lastman Square, where several pedestrians were killed, and at the city hall square.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies