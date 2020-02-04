 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica forced to turn back after false coronavirus claim

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back after a passenger made an 'unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.'

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back after the airline says a passenger made an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.”

The airline says in a statement that 243 passengers aboard flight 2702 were on their way to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday when the flight was disrupted by an “unruly guest.”

It says the plane returned to Toronto, where law enforcement and paramedics were waiting.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet says that “out of an abundance of caution,” the flight crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board.

The airline says flights 2702 and 2703 were cancelled as a result of the incident, but two additional flights were scheduled this morning to make up for it – one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.

The company declined to comment further on the incident, citing the police investigation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies