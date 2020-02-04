WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica forced to turn back after false coronavirus claim

Open this photo in gallery A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back after a passenger made an 'unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.' Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back after the airline says a passenger made an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.”

The airline says in a statement that 243 passengers aboard flight 2702 were on their way to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday when the flight was disrupted by an “unruly guest.”

It says the plane returned to Toronto, where law enforcement and paramedics were waiting.

WestJet says that “out of an abundance of caution,” the flight crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board.

The airline says flights 2702 and 2703 were cancelled as a result of the incident, but two additional flights were scheduled this morning to make up for it – one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.

The company declined to comment further on the incident, citing the police investigation.

