Toronto

Woman accused in chair-throwing incident at Toronto condo pleads guilty to mischief

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

Marcella Zoia is shown in a handout photo from the Toronto Police Service.

/The Canadian Press

A Toronto woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown high-rise balcony has pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life.

Nineteen-year-old Marcella Zoia made the plea in a packed Toronto courtroom this morning, acknowledging she was the woman seen in a video that went viral in February.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 14.

Crown prosecutors say they will seek a six-month prison sentence in the case.

Zoia’s lawyer, Greg Leslie, said he would seek a suspended sentence, saying six months in prison was too harsh for a woman his client’s age.

Leslie said he expected two other charges against Zoia in the incident would be dropped.

