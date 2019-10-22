 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Woman charged in chair-throwing incident at Toronto condo has case put over to next month

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Marcella Zoia is shown in a handout photo from the Toronto Police Service.

/The Canadian Press

The case of a woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony has been put over to next month.

Marcella Zoia is charged with one count each of mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance in the February incident.

At that time, a video went viral showing a young woman launching a chair off a balcony over a busy Toronto highway.

Story continues below advertisement

The video drew a rebuke from the city’s mayor and a plea from police to help identify the woman.

Zoia turned herself in a few days later.

Her lawyer said at the last court appearance that he believed the case was close to a resolution.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter