An Oshawa, Ont., woman is facing charges after a crash in east Toronto that killed a teen girl earlier this week.

Police say the 40-year-old driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death and making an unsafe turn.

Investigators say the crash took place Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. as a 17-year-old girl was crossing Danforth Avenue at Birchmount Road.

They say she was hit by a dark grey Dodge Caravan that was turning from Birchmount onto Danforth.

The girl was taken to hospital, where she died.

The driver is due in court Dec. 9.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.