Police say a woman is dead after an early morning shooting at a condo in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto police say officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a condo in the area of Manitoba Street and Legion Road.

They say residents called building security and reported hearing a “violent interaction” followed by the sound of a loud bang.

Police say security found a woman who had been shot in the building.

They say the woman died at the scene and the homicide unit is investigating.

Police say a man was reportedly seen fleeing the scene before officers arrived.