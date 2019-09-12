Woman dead, man charged after machete attack in Toronto’s northeast end

Open this photo in gallery Police survey the scene of a machete attack in Scarborough, On, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. P CTV News

Police have charged a 38-year-old man in the slaying of a woman who was allegedly assaulted with a machete in front of neighbours on a quiet street in the city’s northeast end.

Tharshika Jeganathan, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday evening. Police say she was left with “horrific” injuries, and that the suspect had been in a relationship with her.

Neighbours said Ms. Jeganathan lived alone in a rented basement apartment on Fishery Road in Scarborough, near Ellesmere and Morrish roads. Ms. Jeganathan fled her home that night and died a block away. Naz Khan said Ms. Jeganathan died in front of her home and that firefighters had to wash blood off her car.

Police tweeted on Wednesday that they had received reports of “a man running around with a machete" who had struck someone repeatedly.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Fishery Road resident Pushpa Rajapakse said on Thursday. “It echoes, the screams in my ears.” Ms. Rajapakse said she was one of many on the street to call 911.

Police said they arrived at 6:15 p.m. and that the man now charged with the killing turned himself in at 42 Division at about 7 p.m.

Neighbours said Ms. Jeganathan, whom they described as quiet, kind and nice, emigrated from Sri Lanka and didn’t have any family with her in Canada. She worked at a local Dollarama. The company said it is providing her co-workers with counselling.

Ms. Jeganathan’s death was the 45th homicide of the year for Toronto. It comes as a shock to neighbours, who describe the area as exceptionally friendly and peaceful.

“This neighbourhood is amazing," Ms. Khan said. "I’ve been living here almost 29 years and there’s never been any incidents.”

“It’s sad, it’s very, very sad,” local resident Alban Mason said, adding that Ms. Jeganathan’s death felt almost like losing a relative. “We’ve been here more than 30 years. We are family, more or less.”

Sasikaran Thanapalasingam, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Ms. Jeganathan.