 Skip to main content

Toronto Woman dead, man charged after machete attack in Toronto’s northeast end

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Woman dead, man charged after machete attack in Toronto’s northeast end

Ben Cohen
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police survey the scene of a machete attack in Scarborough, On, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. P

CTV News

Police have charged a 38-year-old man in the slaying of a woman who was allegedly assaulted with a machete in front of neighbours on a quiet street in the city’s northeast end.

Tharshika Jeganathan, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday evening. Police say she was left with “horrific” injuries, and that the suspect had been in a relationship with her.

Neighbours said Ms. Jeganathan lived alone in a rented basement apartment on Fishery Road in Scarborough, near Ellesmere and Morrish roads. Ms. Jeganathan fled her home that night and died a block away. Naz Khan said Ms. Jeganathan died in front of her home and that firefighters had to wash blood off her car.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tweeted on Wednesday that they had received reports of “a man running around with a machete" who had struck someone repeatedly.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Fishery Road resident Pushpa Rajapakse said on Thursday. “It echoes, the screams in my ears.” Ms. Rajapakse said she was one of many on the street to call 911.

Police said they arrived at 6:15 p.m. and that the man now charged with the killing turned himself in at 42 Division at about 7 p.m.

Neighbours said Ms. Jeganathan, whom they described as quiet, kind and nice, emigrated from Sri Lanka and didn’t have any family with her in Canada. She worked at a local Dollarama. The company said it is providing her co-workers with counselling.

Ms. Jeganathan’s death was the 45th homicide of the year for Toronto. It comes as a shock to neighbours, who describe the area as exceptionally friendly and peaceful.

“This neighbourhood is amazing," Ms. Khan said. "I’ve been living here almost 29 years and there’s never been any incidents.”

“It’s sad, it’s very, very sad,” local resident Alban Mason said, adding that Ms. Jeganathan’s death felt almost like losing a relative. “We’ve been here more than 30 years. We are family, more or less.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sasikaran Thanapalasingam, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Ms. Jeganathan.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter