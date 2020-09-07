Woman dies after being struck by Pearson airport train, police say

A women has died after being struck by a train on the rail link to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Toronto police say they are investigating the incident, which took place early this morning near the UP Express’ Weston station.

Police say they are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

Metrolinx, which operates the airport rail link, says train service has been temporarily suspended and shuttle busses are operating.

