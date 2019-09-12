 Skip to main content

Toronto Woman dies after machete attack in Toronto’s east end, police say

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Woman dies after machete attack in Toronto’s east end, police say

The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say a woman in her 30s is dead after she was attacked with a machete in the city’s east end.

Police say they were called to the scene Wednesday evening after receiving calls of a man running around with a machete after striking someone with it repeatedly.

They say officers arrived to find a woman lying on the ground, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a man believed to be responsible for the attack is in custody.

They say there are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

Police say the homicide unit is investigating.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter