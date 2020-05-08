Woman found not criminally responsible in fatal PATH stabbing may be allowed to live in community: review board

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a Toronto drug store has been ordered detained at a mental health hospital, but may be allowed to live in the community.

The Ontario Review Board says Rohinie Bisesar must remain in the secure wing of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Bisesar was found not criminally responsible for killing Rosemarie Junor on Dec. 11, 2015, in a Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Toronto.

Court heard she was in the throes of a psychotic breakdown with untreated schizophrenia when she walked into the store and stabbed Junor.

The review board says the hospital treating Bisesar can allow her a variety of community visits, including living in supervised accommodation.

She also may be allowed to leave the hospital with staff or indirectly supervised.

