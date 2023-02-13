Toronto police say they are looking for three suspects after a woman was slashed on the face while at a subway station this weekend.

Police say officers were called to Spadina subway station on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

They say a woman was reportedly involved in a verbal dispute with three people she didn’t know and a male allegedly spat in her face and repeatedly pushed her.

Police say the male then allegedly brandished a knife and slashed the woman in the face, leaving her with injuries, before all three suspects fled.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect who was carrying a knife with a jagged edge, a teen boy between 16 and 19 years old, and a teen girl between 14 and 17 years old.

The case comes a little more than two weeks after Toronto police boosted their presence on city transit in the wake of recent violence.