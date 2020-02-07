 Skip to main content

Woman who threw chair from Toronto condo balcony ‘lucky she didn’t kill someone,’ prosecutor says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Marcella Zoia leaves a Toronto court, on Nov. 15, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A Crown prosecutor says a young woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony is “lucky she didn’t kill someone.”

The prosecution is seeking a four-to-six-month jail sentence for Marcella Zoia, 20, who pleaded guilty in November to mischief causing danger to life.

Crown attorney Heather Keating says the chair Zoia threw in February 2019 plummeted 45 storeys onto a busy sidewalk where 20 people had been walking – and next to two busy roadways.

The defence is seeking a suspended sentence that would mean Zoia would not spend time behind bars.

Keating says the fact that Zoia knew she was being filmed and the video was uploaded to her Snapchat account is an aggravating factor in sentencing.

The video of the incident went viral making international headlines that led to a plea from Toronto police to identify the woman throwing the chair.

