Woman who was pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto has died, police say

Woman who was pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto has died, police say

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police say a woman who was pulled out of Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto this morning has died.

Investigators say they were called to Cherry Beach around mid-morning on reports of a body in the water.

They say someone went in to drag the woman out and lifeguards then performed CPR.

Police say the woman was later pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

