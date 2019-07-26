Woman who was pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto has died, police say

Police say a woman who was pulled out of Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto this morning has died.

Investigators say they were called to Cherry Beach around mid-morning on reports of a body in the water.

They say someone went in to drag the woman out and lifeguards then performed CPR.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman was later pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.