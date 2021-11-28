Police and the operator of a prominent regional commuter service say a worker was killed east of Toronto after being pinned under a rail car on Saturday evening.

Durham Regional Police say a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Pickering, Ont.

He was part of a team that was conducting construction and maintenance work on behalf of GO Transit operator Metrolinx at the 117-year-old Rouge Hill bridge.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident east of the Rouge Hill GO station.

Metrolinx spokesman Matt Llewellyn says Lakeshore East GO train service was suspended over the weekend while the repair work was being conducted.

He says service in the area will be disrupted on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly beyond, as the investigation continues.

