Toronto Yatim family upset by decision to grant James Forcillo day parole, lawyer says

Yatim family upset by decision to grant James Forcillo day parole, lawyer says

The Canadian Press
A lawyer representing the family of a teenager who died after being shot by a Toronto police officer says they’re upset at a decision to grant the man day parole.

James Forcillo was reportedly granted day parole after serving 21 months of a six-year sentence for the attempted murder of Sammy Yatim.

The Toronto Star reports Forcillo must now live at a half-way house for six months and undergo counselling.

Lawyer Edwin Upenieks says the Yatim family was not notified that the parole hearing was set to take place and would have attended if they’d been aware.

He says the family is shocked and upset at the Parole Board’s decision.

Yatim died in July 2013 after being shot by Forcillo on an empty streetcar.

