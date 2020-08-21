 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto

York University gears up to help food entrepreneurs grow their businesses in COVID-19 era

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Includes correction
A new university-affiliated program in Ontario is preparing to help entrepreneurs scale up their food businesses despite the challenges of the COVID-19 era.

A company that makes chocolate snacks, a maker of a non-dairy oat drink and a gluten free bakery will be among the eight participants in the five-month program managed by York University.

Is Canada is ready to open schools?: André Picard on what parents need to know about schools reopening

The food and beverage accelerator program has received funding from several levels of government and led by YSpace, an innovation hub run by York University.

YSpace’s David Kwok says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for the program because business owners are concerned about the survival of smaller retailers that would sell their products.

Kwok says entrepreneurs are also concerned about the increasing cost of operating production facilities and research labs because of the need for personal protective equipment and redesigned workstations.

The food and beverage accelerator program has received funding from a variety of sources including from federal and provincial programs, the regional municipality of York, and the cities of Vaughan and Markham, Ont.

Editor’s note: (Aug. 21, 2020): This story has been updated to correct the length of the program to five months, not weeks.
Globe health columnist André Picard and senior editor Nicole MacIntyre discuss the many issues surrounding sending kids back to school. André says moving forward isn't about there being no COVID-19 cases, but limiting their number and severity through distancing, smaller classes, masks and good hygiene. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

