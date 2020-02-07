 Skip to main content

Toronto

York University instructor facing charges after alleged sexual assaults on the TTC

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A Toronto university says that one of its part-time faculty members has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual assaults that took place on the local transit system.

York University issued a statement confirming the arrest of Nicolae Stefan Pop, which was also announced by Toronto Police on Friday.

Toronto police say they started their investigation last month after a social media post was made about the incidents that allegedly took place on subway cars last month.

Investigators say two women and a witness came forward after seeing the post.

The 51-year-old is now facing two charges of sexual assault.

York says Pop hasn’t taught at the school since Jan. 20 but declined further comment on the case.

