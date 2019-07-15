 Skip to main content

Toronto Your Ward News editor James Sears faces sentencing today

Colin Perkel
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The editor of a free Toronto-based publication faces sentencing today for wilfully promoting hatred against women and Jews.

The prosecution wants to see James Sears jailed for 12 months.

The defence wants the editor of Your Ward News given a conditional sentence.

Following sentencing submissions, Sears accused his lawyer of “throwing the case” and fired him.

He has since prepared lengthy submissions aiming to contest his conviction.

The publisher of Your Ward News, LeRoy St. Germaine, is also slated for a sentencing hearing today.

