In photos: School picture day in a pandemic

Students at St. Barnabas Catholic School in Scarborough, Ont., gathered for a fall ritual that looked a bit different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A girl takes off her mask before getting her picture taken at picture day at St. Barnabas Catholic School in Scarborough, Ont., on Oct. 27, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Children observe physical-distancing rules while getting their picture taken.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Children observe physical-distancing rules while getting their picture taken.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Children wearing masks sit at screened-in cubicles in their classroom after having their pictures taken.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Children sanitize their hands after getting their pictures taken.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Children wearing masks sit at screened-in cubicles in their classroom after having their pictures taken.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Children observe physical-distancing rules while getting their picture taken.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Children head back to their classroom after having their pictures taken.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

