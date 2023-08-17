Skip to main content
The Canadian National Exhibition will return for Toronto for a 144th year August 18 until September 4. It brings with it several first-time attractions like performances by acclaimed drag queen Tynomi Banks and an enclosed Ferris wheel dubbed the Superwheel.

