CNE ready with new rides, food and shows following last year’s triumphant return
The Canadian National Exhibition will return for Toronto for a 144th year August 18 until September 4. It brings with it several first-time attractions like performances by acclaimed drag queen Tynomi Banks and an enclosed Ferris wheel dubbed the Superwheel.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos