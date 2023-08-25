Skip to main content
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn’t believe anything criminal happened in removing lands from the protected Greenbelt for housing. A report from the auditor general found that developers who owned 15 sites of land that the government removed from the Greenbelt last year now stand to see those properties rise in value by $8.3 billion. (Aug. 25, 2023)

