Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Toronto residents are now allowed to consume alcohol in some parks, as the city kicks off a time-limited pilot project. It will run for more than two months and allow those 19 and older to drink alcohol at 27 selected parks across Toronto, including Queen’s Park, Corktown Common and Earlscourt Park, where officials formally launched the initiative.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos