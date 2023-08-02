Toronto launches time-limited pilot allowing alcohol in some city parks
Toronto residents are now allowed to consume alcohol in some parks, as the city kicks off a time-limited pilot project. It will run for more than two months and allow those 19 and older to drink alcohol at 27 selected parks across Toronto, including Queen’s Park, Corktown Common and Earlscourt Park, where officials formally launched the initiative.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos