Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

A mother of two young girls who was killed while walking in an east Toronto neighbourhood was remembered at a public vigil on Monday as a woman who treasured her family and cared for her community. The event held at a park in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood honoured 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat, whom friends and family called Caroline.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos