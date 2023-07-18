Toronto vigil held for mother killed by stray bullet
A mother of two young girls who was killed while walking in an east Toronto neighbourhood was remembered at a public vigil on Monday as a woman who treasured her family and cared for her community. The event held at a park in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood honoured 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat, whom friends and family called Caroline.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos