Two people shot in north Toronto were attacked 'indiscriminately', police say
Police on Feb. 20 said two people who were shot at the same intersection in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood in less than a day were innocent victims who were attacked 'indiscriminately.' Investigators say that while they can't rule out the possibility that the attacks were related to gang violence, there is no evidence that the two people shot – one of them fatally – were in any way affiliated with gangs.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos