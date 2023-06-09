12-year-old set to become the youngest Canadian university graduate
Twelve-year-old Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis of Ottawa is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university. She says she's proud to be graduating from the University of Ottawa with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science.
The Canadian Press
