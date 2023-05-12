22 Weeks: The story of the world's most premature twins
Twins Adiah and Adrial weighed just a few hundred grams each when they were born at only 22 weeks gestation. Intensive medical care and the tireless support of their parents saw the tiny infants become the world’s most premature twins to survive such an extreme pre-term birth. Follow the twin's journey in this special presentation.
