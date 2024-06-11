'A garbage dump is not a gravesite' says Manitoba's Grand Chief as serial killer trial nears end
Closing arguments have been made in the trial of Jeremy Skibicki on June 10, a Winnipeg man who had admitted to killing four Indigenous women. His lawyers say he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. The family says the judge needs to do the right thing and convict him. The judge has reserved his decision until July 11.
The Canadian Press
