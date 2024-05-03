‘A stain on our electoral process’ - Commissioner on foreign interference
Inquiry Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue warned in her initial report that foreign interference taints the electoral process, undermines trust in the electoral system and discourages diaspora communities from participating in Canadian democracy. Justice Hogue is now moving on to conduct a second phase of hearings on foreign interference in the fall.
