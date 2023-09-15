Alberta premier announces help for families affected by day care E. coli outbreak
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will immediately provide families $2,000 for each child affected by an E. coli outbreak related to several Calgary daycares. There have been 337 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection related to the outbreak declared on Sept. 4.
The Canadian Press
