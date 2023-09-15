Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will immediately provide families $2,000 for each child affected by an E. coli outbreak related to several Calgary daycares. There have been 337 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection related to the outbreak declared on Sept. 4.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos