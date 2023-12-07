Skip to main content
Cindy Woodhouse became the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, with her closest challenger, David Pratt, conceding after six rounds of voting that stretched late into the previous night. Woodhouse says First Nations want to be collaborative, but expect Canadians to listen to them, too. (Dec. 7)

