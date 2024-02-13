A failure of management, 'glaring disregard' for policies, controls and transparency and dismal efforts to track spending drastically drove up the cost of the much-maligned ArriveCan app, Auditor-General Karen Hogan said on Feb. 12. The app met with frustration from travellers and the opposition Conservatives, who blamed the app for long waits at the airport and glitches that ordered fully vaccinated people to quarantine.

The Canadian Press