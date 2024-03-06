Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at five per cent, says too early to cut
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision as economists widely expected no change in the policy rate. (March 6, 2024)
The Canadian Press
