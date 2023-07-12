Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates to five per cent, hitting the economy with higher borrowing costs as new projections suggest it will take longer for inflation to fall back to two per cent. Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said the bank's assessment was that the cost of delaying action was larger than the benefit of waiting. (July 12, 2023)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos