Bank of Canada outlines reasons for latest rate hike
The Bank of Canada raised interest rates to five per cent, hitting the economy with higher borrowing costs as new projections suggest it will take longer for inflation to fall back to two per cent. Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said the bank's assessment was that the cost of delaying action was larger than the benefit of waiting. (July 12, 2023)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos