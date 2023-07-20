Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s solicitor general says the City of Surrey, B.C., will be policed by a local force, not the RCMP. Mike Farnworth says safety is the main factor in the decision to force the transition even though the mayor and council voted to support a return to the RCMP. (July 19)

