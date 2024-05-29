Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Canadian ski jumper and certified bee keeper Abigail Strate says tending hives helps her keep calm amid chaos. The 23-year-old Calgarian helped Canada win its first Olympic medal in ski jumping in the mixed team event in 2022, and earned four World Cup medals this past season. (May 29)

