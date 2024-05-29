Bees help Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate keep calm amid chaos
Canadian ski jumper and certified bee keeper Abigail Strate says tending hives helps her keep calm amid chaos. The 23-year-old Calgarian helped Canada win its first Olympic medal in ski jumping in the mixed team event in 2022, and earned four World Cup medals this past season. (May 29)
The Canadian Press
