Bell layoffs were a 'garbage decision', Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision.' Trudeau said on Feb. 9 the company should know better, while radio stations and small community newspapers are increasingly being bought up by large corporations that lay off journalists and change the quality of their offerings.
The Canadian Press
