Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision.' Trudeau said on Feb. 9 the company should know better, while radio stations and small community newspapers are increasingly being bought up by large corporations that lay off journalists and change the quality of their offerings.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos