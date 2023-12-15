Skip to main content
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation. In his final speech of the year, the governor lays out his expectations for a softer economy next year and offers criteria for the central bank to start discussing rate cuts. (Dec. 15, 2023)

