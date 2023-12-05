Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Canadians whose relatives are struggling to survive in the Gaza Strip are losing faith that the federal government will step in to to save the lives of their loved ones, and on Dec. 4 joined an NDP call for Canada to help get their extended family members out of the embattled territory.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos